Hackers hit Carroll County sheriff; force $2,400 ransom to unlock computer

Historic Preservation Passport Program
Looking for a new way to explore Arkansas? Visit Arkansas's past with this statewide tour of historic properties.
[Sheriff Randy] Mayfield said he told Klatt to contact the state Attorney General and the FBI to find out what they could do. Though none of those officials wanted to tell them in so many words, Mayfield’s office did the only thing it could.
They paid the ransom.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Oh boy, the ACLU of Oklahoma is about to get a big donation from the…
Don't you people ever get sick of these misogynist Christian creeps lying to enforce their…
Damn, what's next? Signs saying Don't Pick At It? Someone's gonna lose an eye! You…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings