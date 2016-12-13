Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Justices issue statements on passing of Donald Corbin

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 3:47 PM

JUSTICE PAUL DANIELSON: A warm remembrance of Donald Corbin.
  • JUSTICE PAUL DANIELSON: A warm remembrance of Donald Corbin.
Supreme Court Justice Paul Danielson has issued a statement on the death of his former colleague, retired Justice Donald Corbin.

He is the only member of the court to issue a statement since Corbin's death last night. The court, however, often issues a per curiam order to note death of colleagues on behalf of all colleagues and it could do so Thursday, the customary release date for court opinions.

UPDATE: Chief Justice Howard Brill has also issued a statement, too. It follows.

You may  recall some tardiness in the court's belated recognition of the death of Chief Justice Jim Hannah. Several members of the court resisted issuing an order in that case. Hannah had found himself pitted against an emerging judicial claque — Justices Rhonda Wood, Jo Hart, Karen Baker and Courtney Goodson — on a variety of matters. Finally, a per curiam was issued.

Corbin, too, had split with the same justices, particularly over their connivance in withholding a majority opinion he joined in the same-sex marriage case to overturn state law. The court ultimately punted on the case. His decision to speak of some of those internal deliberations in an interview with Ernest Dumas undoubtedly did not soothe any hard feelings over that and other issues. However, Corbin was remembered in a per curiam issued on his retirement, praising his service.

Danielson's tribute:

click to enlarge danielson.jpg

Wrote Chief Justice Brill:

click to enlarge brill.jpg

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Looking for a new way to explore Arkansas? Visit Arkansas's past with this statewide tour of historic properties.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation