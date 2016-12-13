KATV gets comment from unapologetic School Board member who wore blackface

Most Shared Donald Trump is unpopular but Republicans will try to enact a sweeping right-wing agenda anyways Americans don't like his policies and plans, they don't like his cabinet picks, and they don't like him. But Donald Trump is nevertheless the president elect of the United States, and it's all systems go for his unpopular agenda.

Blackface in Blevins: Furor at school board Check @katvnews on Twitter for the evolving story on a meeting of the School Board in tiny Blevins, Ark. (Hempstead County) where people want to talk about School Board member Ted Bonner and his Halloween getup in blackface waving a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

Governor plans talk on $50 million tax cut Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will outline his plan for a $50 million income tax cut at a news conference Tuesday. Key questions: What will he do about working poor and a proposal to eliminate taxes on veterans' pensions.

Marijuana commission holds first meeting and selects chair With a limited number of potentially lucrative licenses to be allocated, the commission's work will be of great interest to both pro-pot and anti-pot groups, as well as entrepreneurs eager to break into the marijuana business.