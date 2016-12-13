Find out more →

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

KATV gets comment from unapologetic School Board member who wore blackface

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 8:56 AM

click to enlarge TED BONNER: Refuses to step down for wearing blackface. - KATV SCREEN GRAB
  • KATV screen grab
  • TED BONNER: Refuses to step down for wearing blackface.
KATV finally nailed down Blevins School Board member Ted Bonner for wearing blackface and sporting a misspelled Black Lives Matter sign as a Halloween costume.

I mentioned the furor at a School Board meeting last night . The  school superintendent tried unsuccessfully to get law officers to evict people from the NAACP from the meeting, but the sheriff had a better grip on the 1st Amendment. They weren't allowed a spot on the board agenda, but spoke before to a gathered crowd, drawing some heated response. The protestors said it was no "joke," as one Bonner defender said.

Leaving the meeting, KATV got a quick comment from Bonner, who said he'd merely gone to a Halloween party and would not resign from the board.

"Everybody dresses in a costume.  I didn't know there was no such a thing as blackface. If I step down, I'm just getting what these people want. I mean I'm standing up for my rights as a United States citizen."
Yes, Bonner has an inalienable right to engage in stereotyping behavior that mocks a race of people that include children in the schools he oversees.  And they — "these people," as Bonner put it — have a right for their unhappiness to be heard.

Tags: , , , ,

Most Shared

