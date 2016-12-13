Find out more →

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Maumelle police arrest two over gun at Maumelle High

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 11:23 AM

Maumelle police said today they'd arrested two  teens in relation to a stolen gun found in a vehicle parked at Maumelle High School. The release:

On 12/12/2016, detectives with the Maumelle Police Department started an investigation to determine how a Maumelle High School student came to be in possession of a firearm. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the student and another Maumelle High School student had taken the firearm during an aggravated robbery. It was also determined that the student had taken the firearm to the Maumelle High School supposedly to return the firearm to the victim. It was determined that the handgun was in trunk of the vehicle and unloaded. As a result of this investigation, the students were charged with the following:

* Bralon Dunbar, 18, [of Maumelle] was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property, Carrying a Weapon, Forgery, and Possession of Misbranded Drugs.

* Roy Perkins, 18, [of North Little Rock] was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Theft of Property.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County Jail and held without bond.
Lt. Dustin Ivey said the two took a .22-caliber Ruger from the other youth while driving  around Maumelle. Other charges developed in search of the car, including forgery for discovery of a counterfeit $20 and prescription drugs found in a container meant for other drugs.

Speaking of Maumelle High, stolen Gun

