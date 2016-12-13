Find out more →

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Oklahoma requires posting of anti-abortion message in private restrooms

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 10:42 AM

Since Oklahoma (and Alabama, Mississippi, Kansas and Louisiana) seem to be thought leaders for the Arkansas legislature, it seems worth noting one of the latest anti-abortion gimmicks from Oklahoma. Its expensive and intrusive, but we know by now that burdensome government regulation is OK in some areas for Republicans.

A little-noticed new law requires hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and public schools to post signs in restrooms telling pregnant women where to receive services that would be an alternative to abortion. The state Board of Health will consider regulations on the legislation today. It's estimated the signage, in addition to being an intrusive mandate on private businesses, will cost some $2.3 million. The state is providing no money. It was part of a law aimed at "achieving an abortion-free society."

The signs must say:

There are many public and private agencies willing and able to help you carry your child to term and assist you and your child after your child is born, whether you choose to keep your child or to place him or her for adoption. The State of Oklahoma strongly urges you to contact them if you are pregnant.
This opens the door to all sorts of Big Brother advertising in public restrooms and other venues on all kinds of policies.

The state of Arkansas strongly urges you to consider kale if you are hungry, not a Twinkie.

The state of Arkansas strongly urges you to consider a cold shower if you are inclined to have intimate relations with someone of the same sex.

The state of Arkansas strongly encourages you to be prepared to stand your ground and defend yourself if confronted with threat. There are many private agencies willing and able to assist you in firearm training and supply.

Messages also could be taped and broadcast on streets and posted on giant billboards. Given the Trump administration's fondness for Russia, making propaganda great again seems a natural evolution.






