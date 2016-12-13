Find out more →

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Trump picks a friend of Russia for secretary of state; Perry for Energy

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 8:41 AM

PALS: Tillerson and Putin.
  • Getty Images
  • PALS: Tillerson and Putin.
Donald Trump, as expected, has picked  ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his pick for secretary of state. Tillerson has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in part through Exxon's joint business ventures with Russia.

Also: It seems likely now that Trump will name former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as Energy secretary. Perry, as a presidential candidate, famously drew a blank when asked which three cabinet departments he proposed to abolish. (Hint: One was Energy.)

