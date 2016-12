Trump picks a friend of Russia for secretary of state; Perry for Energy

click to enlarge Getty Images

PALS: Tillerson and Putin.

as expected, has pickedas his pick for secretary of state. Tillerson has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in part through Exxon's joint business ventures with Russia.Also: It seems likely now that Trump will name formerPerry, as a presidential candidate, famously drew a blank when asked which three cabinet departments he proposed to abolish. (Hint: One was Energy.)