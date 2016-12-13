Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Tuesday's open line and daily video roundup

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 3:26 PM


Here's today's open line, plus the video roundup of news and comment.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Farewell to a school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis

    A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 17, 2015

  • Arkansan on Obama's latest commutation list

    President Obama today announced commutations of the sentences of 111 federal prisoners, including one from Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2016

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Looking for a new way to explore Arkansas? Visit Arkansas's past with this statewide tour of historic properties.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation