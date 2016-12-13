Find out more →

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robberies

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 12:58 PM

KTHV reports on Little Rock police arrests of two women for armed robberies of women in cars on shopping center parking lots on Chenal Parkway.

Police charged Charity Delaughter of Little Rock and Kelly Peppard of Benton, both 39, for robberies about an hour apart Monday night at a Target on Chenal and at the Promenade at Chenal. In both cases, a woman, believed by police to be Peppard according to a Democrat-Gazette account, asked female drivers for directions, then robbed them when they rolled down car windows. She took phones, credit cards and one victim's diamond rings. She left both scenes in a Tahoe driven by another woman, believed to be Delaughter. They were arrested shortly after when police spotted a car matching the description of the getaway car in west Little Rock. Delaughter was reportedly in possession of marijuana. They were jailed on multiple charges. Police are investigating a potential connection to a recent parking lot robbery at Park Plaza.

