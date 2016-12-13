Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

UALR, LR schools in partnership on college admission

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 1:53 PM

UALR and the Little Rock School District announced today an agreement similar to earlier agreements with the Pulaski and Jacksonville school districts to help graduates of LR high schools attend UALR.

The agreement guarantees admission to students with a 2.5 GPA, a 19 ACT score and a 910 SAT score in reading/math. It's non-binding, but it gives access to UALR staff to help students get prepared to attend college with a realistic financing strategy.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of UALR, Little Rock School District

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Looking for a new way to explore Arkansas? Visit Arkansas's past with this statewide tour of historic properties.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation