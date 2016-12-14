Arkansas to get $53,000 in Ashley Madison settlement

Most Shared Donald Trump is unpopular but Republicans will try to enact a sweeping right-wing agenda anyways Americans don't like his policies and plans, they don't like his cabinet picks, and they don't like him. But Donald Trump is nevertheless the president elect of the United States, and it's all systems go for his unpopular agenda.

More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

How Arkansas beat Texas in health care Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

Most Viewed Sponsor pulls pro-vaccination bill after outcry from opponents The legislature hasn't yet convened and the anti-vaccination crowd is already crowing about victory in pressuring a Sherwood legislator to pull a bill requiring mandatory vaccination of school children.

Ten Commandments monument debate in progress Several dozen speakers signed up to speak for and against the Ten Commandments monument at a public hearing today at the Capitol.

Will Trump sell his D.C. hotel? Hmm. Donald Trump leases the building in Washington in which he operates a luxury hotel (suddenly booming with business) from the federal government. The lease says clearly that no elected U.S. official may benefit from the property.

Surprise. Koch Bros. don't like Hutchinson's income tax cut plan Americans for Prosperity, the political organization funded by the Koch fortune, has announced its objections to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to focus a round of income tax cuts on lower-income taxpayers left out of his earlier $100 million cut.

