Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Feds offer advice on stopping unwanted highway projects. 30 Crossing anyone?

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 1:02 PM

How about this from City Lab? The federal Transportation Department, from whom much money flows, has produced a Transportation Toolkit, described as a plain language guide to getting involved into the tricky and technical business of highway construction projects.

I think it safe to say some of the advice is already known in Little Rock. Opposition to the concrete gulch known as 30 Crossing to further erode downtown Little Rock began early in the process and has produced some changes, limited and insufficient though they have been. The media have been engaged, too. But the new publication sounds useful.

This is pretty progressive stuff coming from an agency that that not long ago plowed superhighways through cities, despite the objections of those in the way. The lives of transportation decision-makers at federal and state levels would still be a lot easier if they didn’t factor in the human consequences of traffic engineering. But in recent years, the DOT has placed more emphasis on remedying the ills of 20th century transportation policies, which often “excluded or divided communities… particularly for transit-dependent populations in minority and low-income neighborhoods,” the toolkit states. Under Secretary Anthony Foxx, the DOT has developed special design challenges, leadership academies, and grant programs aimed at bridging those gaps. This guide helps citizens play a role.
Whether this forward-thinking leadership will continue under the next president is anybody's guess. Donald Trump claims to want big infrastructure spending. The wider the freeway the greater the spending.

Here in Little Rock we still hold that there's no better policy than plowing super highways through city, widening them ever more to speed suburbanites fleeing the decay the highways have wrought.



Speaking of...

  • City proposes more work for consultant on I-30 project

    November 5, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The Little Rock City Board agenda meeting this week includes a city staff recommendation for a $50,000 contract with the consulting firm Nelson Nygaard to continue to consult on the proposed 30 Crossing project to widen Interstate 30 through the middle of Little Rock. /more/

  • Another city rejects a concrete ditch

    November 2, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    While Little Rock city fathers are intent on widening the Interstate 30 concrete ditch that slices through the heart of town, dividing and blighting neighborhoods, other cities are going in a different direction. /more/

  • Freeway fires: A lesson in Charlotte for Little Rock

    September 23, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Here's a deep essay from Think Progress on how freeways and suburbanization segregated Charlotte neighborhoods and helped create the social and racial divide that exploded in that city this week. Yes, of course, I'm thinking about a parallel with the push by the white business establishment in Little Rock for ever wider freeways. /more/

  • UPDATE: Metroplan signs off on waiver for Concrete Gulch

    August 31, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    UPDATE: The Metroplan board has voted with scant opposition to waive the existing six-lane limit on area freeways so that the highway department may build a 10-lane concrete gulch through the heart of Little Rock. Leslie Newell Peacock will be back with more after a while. A grassroots group presented spirited opposition, all ignored. /more/

  • The Concrete Gulch Chronicles

    August 29, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    In alternate universes, such as booming Vancouver, city leaders don't think ever wider freeways are the answer to traffic congestion. But what do they know, right Mayor Stodola? /more/

  • Concrete gulch hearing this week

    August 28, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Metroplan will vote Wednesday on a waiver of the six-lane freeway limit in its regional transportation plan to remove one obstacle to building a huge concrete gulch through the center of Little Rock — 10 lanes of freeway and even more concrete in some spots — to hasten the movement of traffic to and from suburbs to the detriment of quality of life in the city. Big surprise: the business establishment's drum major Mayor Mark Stodola, wants to pour the concrete. /more/

  • Metroplan advisory panel says no to waiver of six-lane limit

    August 24, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    By a vote of 20-3, Metroplan's Regional Planning Advisory Committee today voted against lifting the Central Arkansas transit plan's limit of six through-lanes on interstates to accommodate the state highway department's plan to widen Interstate 30. /more/

  • Metroplan advisers put off vote on AHTD's request for 6-lane waiver: Update

    July 20, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    The council that advises Metroplan's board of directors voted today to wait until a 30-day public comment period has passed before deciding whether to grant the state highway department a waiver of the planning agency's six-lane limit on freeway through lanes. The panel, the Regional Planning Advisory Council, will meet Aug. 24 to consider the comments. That is the day after the public comment period, which runs July 24 to Aug. 23. /more/

  • Resistance grows nationally to freeway expansions

    June 27, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group has issued a news release about freeway expansion with relevance in Little Rock. It's about wasting money to widen freeways that only create more congestion. Sound familiar? /more/

  • Alarm sounded on Highway Commission attendance at Metroplan meeting on wider freeways

    June 24, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Members of the Highway Commission will be on hand at a Metroplan meeting where discussion is to begin on the state highway department's desire to lift the cap on freeway width in Central Arkansas. Will they be pushing for a hurryup rule change? A spokesman says no. A critic says you can't be too careful. /more/
  • More »

More by Max Brantley

  • Ten Commandments monument debate in progress

    Several dozen speakers signed up to speak for and against the Ten Commandments monument at a public hearing today at the Capitol.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 14, 2016

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 14, 2016

  • Surprise. Koch Bros. don't like Hutchinson's income tax cut plan

    Americans for Prosperity, the political organization funded by the Koch fortune, has announced its objections to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to focus a round of income tax cuts on lower-income taxpayers left out of his earlier $100 million cut.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 14, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism

