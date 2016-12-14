Feds offer advice on stopping unwanted highway projects. 30 Crossing anyone?

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit
Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism
This is pretty progressive stuff coming from an agency that that not long ago plowed superhighways through cities, despite the objections of those in the way. The lives of transportation decision-makers at federal and state levels would still be a lot easier if they didn’t factor in the human consequences of traffic engineering. But in recent years, the DOT has placed more emphasis on remedying the ills of 20th century transportation policies, which often “excluded or divided communities… particularly for transit-dependent populations in minority and low-income neighborhoods,” the toolkit states. Under Secretary Anthony Foxx, the DOT has developed special design challenges, leadership academies, and grant programs aimed at bridging those gaps. This guide helps citizens play a role.Whether this forward-thinking leadership will continue under the next president is anybody's guess. Donald Trump claims to want big infrastructure spending. The wider the freeway the greater the spending.
