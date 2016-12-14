Pet food plant expansion announced in Fort Smith

which makes dog and cat food at a plant in Fort Smith, announced today an expansion that could create 130 more jobs over the next few years.A news release from the state said Mars has committed to invest $72 million initially — and potentially up to $110 million. It employs about 200 currently.As is customary, the state will dole out some corporate welfare payments:* Ten years of rebates on payroll. 3.9 percent per year of expansion payroll.* Refund of sales tax on materials and machinery in the expansion.* A $400,000 handout from the Governor's Quick Action Closing Fund.* A $100,000 handout for training.