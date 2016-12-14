Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Pet food plant expansion announced in Fort Smith

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 2:49 PM

Mars Petcare, which makes dog and cat food at a plant in Fort Smith, announced today an expansion that could create 130 more jobs over the next few years.

A news release from the state said Mars has committed to invest $72 million initially — and potentially up to $110 million. It employs about 200 currently.

