Ten Commandments monument debate in progress

THOU SHALT NOT: Pro and con on a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol.

Several dozen speakers signed up to speak for and against theat a public hearing today at the Capitol. David Koon and Brian Chilson will be in with coverage later.I suspect this is mostly for form's sake. The legislature authorized the marker. It has been made with private money.effectively controls the commission that oversees placement of monuments on Capitol grounds. I expect the project to be approved — and for competing ideas spawned by the veneration of religion on state property to be disfavored. Then, when Martin moves to carry out the project — and he's hard-line evangelical, by the way — a lawsuit will be filed.Testimony today about the religious nature of the monument might prove useful in the lawsuit, however.