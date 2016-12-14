Find out more →

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Ten Commandments monument debate in progress

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge THOU SHALT NOT: Pro and con on a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol. - TWITTER/KARK'S STEPHANIE SHARP
  • Twitter/KARK's Stephanie Sharp
  • THOU SHALT NOT: Pro and con on a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol.

Several dozen speakers signed up to speak for and against the Ten Commandments monument at a public hearing today at the Capitol. David Koon and Brian Chilson will be in with coverage later.

I suspect this is mostly for form's sake. The legislature authorized the marker. It has been made with private money. Secretary of State Mark Martin effectively controls the commission that oversees placement of monuments on Capitol grounds. I expect the project to be approved — and for competing ideas spawned by the veneration of religion on state property to be disfavored. Then, when Martin moves to carry out the project — and he's hard-line evangelical, by the way  — a lawsuit will be filed.

Testimony today about the religious nature of the monument might prove useful in the lawsuit, however.

