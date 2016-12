Will Trump sell his D.C. hotel?

click to enlarge CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Lease by which Donald Trump uses this federal building for a hotel says an elected official may not benefit from the property. So what now?

Hmm.leases the building in Washington in which he operates a luxury hotel (suddenly booming with business) from the federal government. The lease says clearly that no elected U.S. official may benefit from the property. Will he sell the hotel by Inauguration Day? If he doesn't, is it time for a lawsuit against the brand-new president? Impeachment. The conflict of interest is already abundantly apparent.