Thursday, December 15, 2016

E-cigarette battery pack forces airplane landing in Little Rock

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 5:07 PM

Reports originating in Indianapolis say an American Airlines flight there from Dallas was diverted to Little Rock for an uneventful landing this afternoon after a passenger's e-cigarette "malfunctioned." A substitute plane was dispatched.

The Fort Worth-Star Telegram quoted a passenger who said another passenger's e-cigarette battery pack began "smoking and sparking." Flight attendants put the battery pack in a lavatory and doused it with a fire extinguisher.

E-cigarette equipment is allowed in carry-on luggage, but smoking is not allowed on planes.



  Thursday's open line and news headlines

    Here's your open line and the daily roundup of news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016

  Youth lockup showdown looms

    A showdown is looming over an expensive proposal pushed by the Hutchinson administration to transfer operation of seven state juvenile lockups from local agencies to an Indiana firm.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016

  Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016
  UPDATE: State Board of Education to hold special meeting concerning LRSD waiver

    Something's up. The State Board of Education has announced a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. The lone agenda item concerns a request for a waiver of state law regarding the Little Rock School District.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • May 4, 2015

  Saturday's open line

    Got any thoughts? Put them here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 21, 2016

  Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

    Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

  More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

