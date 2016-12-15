Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Insalaco won't seek re-election as Arkansas Democratic Party chair

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge VINCENT INSALACO: Won't think a third term as Democratic chair.
  • VINCENT INSALACO: Won't think a third term as Democratic chair.
Vincent Insalaco has sent an e-mail to Democratic Party regulars saying he won't seek a third term as chairman of the party, which has seen a decline in representation at every level in Arkansas politics.

Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has said he'll seek the position in elections early next year as has Drew Pritt, an occasional political candidate and political worker.

Insalaco signaled to me in a chance meeting in the Dallas airport Sunday night that his likelihood of running again was small. I think it fair to say his immediate assessment of prospects in Arkansas — particularly as measured by the overwhelming vote for Donald Trump — are not sparkling. The party will have to devise a strategy to operate as the distinctly minority party.

I think Insalaco and others have some questions about have a sitting legislator in a party leadership role. It's not personal. As Insalaco saw it, the party is able to stand for broad party principles. Legislators sometimes have to make sausage. They might have to compromise and stray from, say, party platform positions to get things done in the legislature.

I haven't been able to reach Insalaco today. But I'd add that, despite a general shared gloom Sunday over the presidential outcome, he remained somewhat more optimistic about the national picture. Both the Democratic and Republican Parties have had control of the White House and both houses of Congress in fairly recent times and seen the opposition party turn things around. He said he still believed that was possible.

Arkansas is another matter.

Here's what Insalaco wrote:

I believe in the principles and values of the Democratic Party. Since first putting up yard signs for David Pryor in 1972 to serving as president of the Young Democrats of Arkansas to serving as chair of the Party, I have always believed in who we are and what we stand for.

When I was asked to be chair by Governor Beebe, it was a tremendous honor, and one only surpassed by a reelection to a second term.

As you know, the last few years have been difficult for all of us. Despite all of the challenges, together, we have made progress as we prioritized fundraising while reducing the debt, instituted modern rules, and rebuilt county committees.

We started the Jimmie Lou Fisher/Lottie Shackelford Dinner, honoring two of the great Democratic women in Arkansas history and also providing two stable annual fundraising events for the DPA. Our Jefferson Jackson Day Dinners - honoring Governor Beebe in 2014 and hosting Secretary Hillary Clinton in 2015 and President Clinton in 2016 - were the most successful in our history. It was my honor to begin the Daisy and LC Bates Humanitarian Award in 2016, the first award named in honor of an African-American given by our party.

As a result of these efforts, we’ve paid off a ten-year-old debt and eliminated a $309,000 debt from the 2014 campaign. Our mortgage has been significantly reduced and for my entire tenure we have maintained a full time paid DPA staff.

We passed new rules in 2016 bringing our rules into the 21st century. Among other things, these rules gave the DPA the authority to begin our county committee building program. We’ve grown - in less than a year - from 27 to 60 counties and increased our membership from 400 to 2100.

Though it is difficult to get people to run in the current climate, we continued to recruit qualified people to run for office, began the first Legislative Coordinated Campaign to assist our candidates in running for office and began investing resources in Northwest Arkansas where many realize is a growth area for the Democratic Party.

When I agreed to chair the Party, I necessarily had to put on hold or compromise parts of my life that I hold dear. For that reason, it was never my intent to stay as chair more than two terms; however, many of you are encouraging me to seek a third term. And I appreciate your support more than you will know. But I believe it is time for me to move on to a new chapter of my life, so I will not seek a third term.

The role of Chair of the DPA requires a singular focus and full time commitment. It is a dramatically different job from what it was when Arkansas was a Democratic state. I hope those who seek the post will keep this in mind.

Dates for the Jimmie Lou Fisher/Lottie Shackelford Dinner and Officer elections will be announced soon after the holidays.

There are many people I need to thank and will do so in the coming weeks. I will serve out my term with the same passion I initially brought to the work, and look forward to seeing you all at the state committee meeting this weekend.

Thank you for allowing me to serve you these past years.

Vincent Insalaco, Chairman
Democratic Party of Arkansas


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Thursday's open line and news headlines

    Here's your open line and the daily roundup of news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • E-cigarette battery pack forces airplane landing in Little Rock

    Reports originating in Indianapolis say an American Airlines flight there from Dallas was diverted to Little Rock for an uneventful landing this afternoon after a passenger's e-cigarette "malfunctioned."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • Youth lockup showdown looms

    A showdown is looming over an expensive proposal pushed by the Hutchinson administration to transfer operation of seven state juvenile lockups from local agencies to an Indiana firm.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

    Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

  • More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Visit Arkansas

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation