Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit
Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism
“I did what I did, because there was no legal precedent for me to move on,” said Stolebarger. “There were no meetings in courthouses, no information to the public, no EPA statement.”
Wednesday, they both told a judge they were not guilty. If convicted they face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Despite the potential punishment, Klein, Stolebarger, and their group remains determined and optimistic.
“I'm doing this for my kids. I'm an old man, I'm 62, I can sit in jail,” said Klein.
“Maybe I did break a law of criminal trespassing in some people’s eyes, but in my opinion, I deterred from the law in order to expose a greater crime,” said Stolebarger.
Hello viewers, i want to use this opportunity to thank Mr Morris Donald who finally…
@Hans Eckhardt: Hello viewers, i want to use this opportunity to thank Mr Morris Donald…
DO YOU WANT TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE GREAT ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD? Belong to the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings