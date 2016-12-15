Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 7:10 AM

rising.jpg

Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Fox 13 reported on the court appearance of Frank Klein of Mount Ida and Amber Stolebarger of Jonesboro, arrested Monday after they chained themselves to a piece of heavy machinery and forced a halt to construction work on the Diamond pipeline for about two hours. We reported on the arrests earlier. The protesters are part of a group called Arkansas Rising.

The two were denied public defenders for a coming trial. Reported Fox 13:'

“I did what I did, because there was no legal precedent for me to move on,” said Stolebarger. “There were no meetings in courthouses, no information to the public, no EPA statement.”

Wednesday, they both told a judge they were not guilty. If convicted they face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Despite the potential punishment, Klein, Stolebarger, and their group remains determined and optimistic.

“I'm doing this for my kids. I'm an old man, I'm 62, I can sit in jail,” said Klein.

“Maybe I did break a law of criminal trespassing in some people’s eyes, but in my opinion, I deterred from the law in order to expose a greater crime,” said Stolebarger.







Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Mass delusions

    Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

  • More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Visit Arkansas

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation