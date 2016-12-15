Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Youth lockup showdown looms

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 5:01 PM

The Legislative Council may take up Friday turning over a $160 million seven-year contract to an Indiana company, Youth Opportunity Investments, to run seven youth lockups around the state now operated by local organizations.

A legislative review panel wouldn't approve the deal Tuesday. Some of that same negative sentiment could prevail Friday. Or, the council may simply not take the matter up. In which case, then what? Some of the local operators fear the Hutchinson administration, so intent on making the changeover, will use an emergency procurement procedure to make the switchover Jan. 1.

The operators fearful of being ousted are complaining mightily — to me and legislators — about a significant  (58 percent) increase in cost of the contract and also that the contract with the Indiana provider doesn't contain the much more detailed requirements placed on them. In the first year, services that now cost $13 million would jump to $22 million.

Here's a spread sheet one operator put together itemizing differences in the contract for the Indiana provider and that placed on local agencies. The critics are also distributing information about harsh criticism of operations of Indiana facilities under the supervision of an official who led the preparation of the application to operate Arkansas facilities.

As they say, stay tuned.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

    Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

  • More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Visit Arkansas

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation