Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, December 16, 2016

A tale of two headlines: Trump's media manipulation at work in Arkansas

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 7:32 AM

screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_7.11.17_am.png
As interest properly continues in Russian involvement in 2016 elections, Donald Trump continues to massage the news so as to not have it detract from his election.

Some are better manipulated than others.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, for example, offered the take above on Trump's  attempt to claim the Obama administration was silent before the election on Russian interference. Any cursory reader of newspapers knows that's not true. Indeed, the administration's effort to get the Republican Party to join in a bipartisan expression of concern was rejected by Republican leaders.

The Los Angeles Times, below, (along with USA Today, the New York Times and others) got to the nub of Trump's PR effort in headlines. No sugar coating, as done by the D-G. All said flatly that he'd made a false assertion. (Not yet the "L" word, but getting there.)

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_7.19.55_am.png

And speaking of fake news, perpetuated again today by the D-G, here's a fuller account from Politifacts of the truth of Trump's contention (which I've seen repeated by his sycophants all over social media) that Democrats were silent on Russian hacking until after the election.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_7.22.52_am.png

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?" Trump tweeted early Dec. 15.


Only that’s not true. The administration announced its findings a month before Election Day, and the White House’s announcement prompted a memorable exchange at the final presidential debate.
I know. So what. This is post-factual America.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Arkansas unemployment rate stays at 4 percent

    The unemployment rate for Arkansas in November held steady at 4 percent, with a drop in the total number of people working.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 16, 2016

  • End seen to state tie with Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame

    The Pine Bluff Commercial reports on the expectation of local people that state support could be coming to an end for the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame housed in the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 16, 2016

  • Republican coup in North Carolina

    Remarkable stuff underway in North Carolina, where the Republican legislative majority is in the midst of a last-minute special legislative session to strip power from the incoming Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 16, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • UPDATE: State Board of Education to hold special meeting concerning LRSD waiver

    Something's up. The State Board of Education has announced a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. The lone agenda item concerns a request for a waiver of state law regarding the Little Rock School District.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • May 4, 2015

  • Policy group urges opposition to new charter seats in Little Rock

    The Arkansas Public Policy Panel is urging supporters of the Little Rock School District to tell state Board of Education members they oppose applications to be heard this week to dramatically expand the number of charter school seats in the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • I (heart) Emily

    The Observer, being a known libtard, has been trying to do our part to shore up the sagging spirits of friends since the election.

  • More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Visit Arkansas

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

New series offers six months of outdoors skills

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation