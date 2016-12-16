Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, December 16, 2016

A tale of two headlines: Trump's media manipulation at work in Arkansas

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 7:32 AM

screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_7.11.17_am.png
As interest properly continues in Russian involvement in 2016 elections, Donald Trump continues to massage the news so as to not have it detract from his election.

Some are better manipulated than others.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, for example, offered the take above on Trump's  attempt to claim the Obama administration was silent before the election on Russian interference. Any cursory reader of newspapers knows that's not true. Indeed, the administration's effort to get the Republican Party to join in a bipartisan expression of concern was rejected by Republican leaders.

The Los Angeles Times, below, (along with USA Today, the New York Times and others) got to the nub of Trump's PR effort in headlines. No sugar coating, as done by the D-G. All said flatly that he'd made a false assertion. (Not yet the "L" word, but getting there.)

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_7.19.55_am.png

And speaking of fake news, perpetuated again today by the D-G, here's a fuller account from Politifacts of the truth of Trump's contention (which I've seen repeated by his sycophants all over social media) that Democrats were silent on Russian hacking until after the election.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_7.22.52_am.png

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?" Trump tweeted early Dec. 15.


Only that’s not true. The administration announced its findings a month before Election Day, and the White House’s announcement prompted a memorable exchange at the final presidential debate.
I know. So what. This is post-factual America.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Republican coup in North Carolina

    Remarkable stuff underway in North Carolina, where the Republican legislative majority is in the midst of a last-minute special legislative session to strip power from the incoming Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 16, 2016

  • Thursday's open line and news headlines

    Here's your open line and the daily roundup of news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • E-cigarette battery pack forces airplane landing in Little Rock

    Reports originating in Indianapolis say an American Airlines flight there from Dallas was diverted to Little Rock for an uneventful landing this afternoon after a passenger's e-cigarette "malfunctioned."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • I (heart) Emily

    The Observer, being a known libtard, has been trying to do our part to shore up the sagging spirits of friends since the election.

  • More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Visit Arkansas

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

New series offers six months of outdoors skills

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation