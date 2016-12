A tale of two headlines: Trump's media manipulation at work in Arkansas

click to enlarge

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?" Trump tweeted early Dec. 15.





Only that’s not true. The administration announced its findings a month before Election Day, and the White House’s announcement prompted a memorable exchange at the final presidential debate.



As interest properly continues inDonald Trump continues to massage the news so as to not have it detract from his election.Some are better manipulated than others.The, for example, offered the take above on Trump's attempt to claim the Obama administration was silent before the election on Russian interference. Any cursory reader of newspapers knows that's not true. Indeed, the administration's effort to get the Republican Party to join in a bipartisan expression of concern was rejected by Republican leaders.The Los Angeles Times, below, (along with USA Today, the New York Times and others) got to the nub of Trump's PR effort in headlines. No sugar coating, as done by the D-G. All said flatly that he'd made a false assertion. (Not yet the "L" word, but getting there.)And speaking of fake news, perpetuated again today by the D-G, h ere's a fuller account from Politifacts of the truth of Trump's contention (which I've seen repeated by his sycophants all over social media) that Democrats were silent on Russian hacking until after the election.I know. So what. This is post-factual America.