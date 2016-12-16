The new GLO Airlines is flying non-stop from Little Rock to Destin during the holidays through Jan. 3. GLO flies to Destin on a seasonal basis, both during the Christmas holidays and again during the late spring and summer when Arkies head to the beach. At only two hours in the air, this is quickest we'll ever get to Arkansas's favorite beach destination. Flights are scheduled for Dec. 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3.Go to flyglo.com for departure times and prices.
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Year’s Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16. /more/
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment. A "yes" vote supports legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions, creating a Medical Marijuana Commission, and allocating tax revenue to technical institutes, vocational schools, workforce training, and the General Fund. A "no" vote opposes this amendment to legalize medical marijuana. /more/
Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN. /more/
We are receiving 200-pounds of large heirloom tomatoes Friday morning from Times publisher and farmer Alan Leveritt. We have dark, brick red Carbons, Goldies (large, high acid golden tomatoes) and Annis Noire, a delicious French heirloom that is green with red marbling when ripe. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Year’s Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16.
Something's up. The State Board of Education has announced a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. The lone agenda item concerns a request for a waiver of state law regarding the Little Rock School District.
The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.
The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.
Members of the 2017 Arkansas Supreme Court made official today what I've reported for several months — they prefer continuation of election of Supreme Court justices rather than the Arkansas Bar Association proposal to change to an appointment system.
As many had expected, the Legislative Council did not give a favorable review today to a $160 million, seven-year contract for an Indiana firm to take over operation of seven juvenile offender lockup facilities now run by local agencies.
Sen. Alan Clark files yet another incremental gun expansion bill — to allow concealed carry permit holders to have guns in vehicles on the private parking lots of employers who otherwise ban guns on their premises.