Friday, December 16, 2016

The new GLO Airlines is flying non-stop from Little Rock to Destin during the holidays through Jan. 3. GLO flies to Destin on a seasonal basis, both during the Christmas holidays and again during the late spring and summer when Arkies head to the beach. At only two hours in the air, this is quickest we'll ever get to Arkansas's favorite beach destination. Flights are scheduled for Dec. 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3.Go to flyglo.com for departure times and prices.

