Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

How Arkansas beat Texas in health care Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

Winners, losers The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Arkansas Supreme Court opposes judicial appointment over elections Members of the 2017 Arkansas Supreme Court made official today what I've reported for several months — they prefer continuation of election of Supreme Court justices rather than the Arkansas Bar Association proposal to change to an appointment system.

Work begins on Paint Factory on LR's east side Cromwell Architects Engineers had a formal ceremony this morning to start work on its redevelopment of the former Sterling Paint plant at Sixth and Shall as the Paint Factory.

Legislative Council fails to approve youth lockup contract UPDATE As many had expected, the Legislative Council did not give a favorable review today to a $160 million, seven-year contract for an Indiana firm to take over operation of seven juvenile offender lockup facilities now run by local agencies.

Another bill expands gun privilege Sen. Alan Clark files yet another incremental gun expansion bill — to allow concealed carry permit holders to have guns in vehicles on the private parking lots of employers who otherwise ban guns on their premises.