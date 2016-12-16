Find out more →

Friday, December 16, 2016

End seen to state tie with Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 8:56 AM

click to enlarge ENTERTAINERS HALL OF FAME: Change in control contemplated.
The Pine Bluff Commercial reports on the expectation of local people that state support could be coming to an end for the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame housed in the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Nothing's firm, but the suggestion is that the legislature would transfer the entity, now under the umbrella of state Parks and Tourism, to the city of Pine Bluff, which owns the facility. City officials seem  to be making the best of the potential move.

The Encyclopedia of Arkansas provides a history of the institution, which dates back to 1985, and some periodic state investments. Some familiar and not-so-familiar names have been inducted in annual events. Last year, the inductees were Charlaine Harris, Buddy Jewell, Francis McBeth, the Cate Brothers and Al Bell. A kewpie doll to any who can identify them all as to achievements.

A discussion of potential change of control came up at a board meeting last year that included a discussion of small cash reserves and expenses of the annual induction ceremony, which have typically exceeded revenue.

Though there's apparently movement for the state to jettison the entertainers hall of fame, the Hutchinson administration this year announced a Food Hall of Fame that is to begin in the spring honoring restaurants and food events. Though a ceremony is planned, there's been no discussion yet of a facility to house it.

