Legislative Council fails to approve youth lockup contract

As many had expected, thedid not give favorable review today to the question of a $160 million, seven-year contract for annow run by local agencies. A legislative review committee had earlier refused to sign off on the proposal being pushed by the Department of Human Services to give the work to. Current operators questioned the significant cost increase — from $13 to $22 million a year next year — and whether the new operator would be held to the same standards they had to meet.Today, a member tells me, the House members of the Legislative Council voted to favorably review the proposal, but Senate members did not.Without Legislative Council approval today, steps must be taken to continue services in 2017. A tentative meeting has been scheduled Dec. 30 to take up a possible emergency procurement contract for the Indiana firm to take over services in 2017. The emergency process apparently is thought to provide a means around legislative review, otherwise required for executive agency contracts under terms of a relatively new constitutional amendment.I'm seeking to see what actions, if any, might be planned in response by agencies that would lose the work.