Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, December 16, 2016

Tough talk from Obama on Russia, election

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge obama.jpg
President Obama had his final press conference of 2016 today — Donald Trump, by c ontrast, hasn't had one in 140 days — and it was some pretty tough talk about Russian election hacking and other topics.

CNN reports:

President Barack Obama said evidence of political hacking stopped after he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "there were going to be serious consequences if he didn't" end the cyberintrusions in the United States. Obama said he met with Putin in September on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in China. Obama said he insisted Putin "cut it out."

Obama also said that:

Naming Russia as the culprit behind the hacking of Democratic emails "requires us not to re-litigate the election, it requires us not to point fingers, it requires us to just say, here's what happened, let's be honest about it, and let's not use it as a political football but let's figure out how to prevent it from happening in the future."

"Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave" over the recent GOP praise of Russia. The President attacked Republicans for siding with an arch-enemy of the United States because of their dislike of Democrats.

His transitional conversations with President-elect Donald Trump "have been cordial as opposed to defensive in any way." There is no "squabbling" between the incoming and outgoing administrations.

The Syrian regime, along with Moscow and Tehran, are responsible for the slaughter of civilians in Aleppo. "We have seen a deliberate strategy of surrounding, besieging and starving innocent civilians," Obama said. "The blood for these atrocities is on their hands."

Hillary Clinton was "treated unfairly" in the presidential contest. "I think the coverage of her and the issues was troubling." 

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

  • More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law

    Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

Visit Arkansas

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

New series offers six months of outdoors skills

Most Viewed

  • UPDATE: State to take over operation of seven youth lockups

    As many had expected, the Legislative Council did not give a favorable review today to a $160 million, seven-year contract for an Indiana firm to take over operation of seven juvenile offender lockup facilities now run by local agencies.

  • Tough talk from Obama on Russia, election

    President Obama had his final press conference of 2016 today — Donald Trump, by contrast, hasn't had one in 140 days — it was some pretty tough talk about Russian election hacking and other topics.

  • Arkansas Supreme Court opposes judicial appointment over elections

    Members of the 2017 Arkansas Supreme Court made official today what I've reported for several months — they prefer continuation of election of Supreme Court justices rather than the Arkansas Bar Association proposal to change to an appointment system.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation