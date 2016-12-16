Tough talk from Obama on Russia, election

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park
New series offers six months of outdoors skills
President Barack Obama said evidence of political hacking stopped after he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "there were going to be serious consequences if he didn't" end the cyberintrusions in the United States. Obama said he met with Putin in September on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in China. Obama said he insisted Putin "cut it out."
Obama also said that:
Naming Russia as the culprit behind the hacking of Democratic emails "requires us not to re-litigate the election, it requires us not to point fingers, it requires us to just say, here's what happened, let's be honest about it, and let's not use it as a political football but let's figure out how to prevent it from happening in the future."
"Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave" over the recent GOP praise of Russia. The President attacked Republicans for siding with an arch-enemy of the United States because of their dislike of Democrats.
His transitional conversations with President-elect Donald Trump "have been cordial as opposed to defensive in any way." There is no "squabbling" between the incoming and outgoing administrations.
The Syrian regime, along with Moscow and Tehran, are responsible for the slaughter of civilians in Aleppo. "We have seen a deliberate strategy of surrounding, besieging and starving innocent civilians," Obama said. "The blood for these atrocities is on their hands."
Hillary Clinton was "treated unfairly" in the presidential contest. "I think the coverage of her and the issues was troubling."
Showing 1-1 of 1
This stinks to high heaven, but maybe with the state running by the show there…
President Barack Hussein Obama II insisted that Putin "cut it out" and has no idea…
What fun! Never before shopped online for appropriate fashion stylings for a 9 year old…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings