Work begins on Paint Factory on LR's east side

• 50,422 gross square feet plus a 3,600 square foot carriage house



• 21,723 square feet office space (Cromwell leased)



• 2,478 square feet community room space (Cromwell leased)



• 4,021 square feet restaurant/retail space plus a 3,600 square foot carriage house



• 16 one- and two-bedroom loft apartments (12,935 net rentable square feet)



• 250 surface parking spaces

had a formal ceremony this morning to start work on its redevelopment of the former Sterling Paint plant at Sixth and Shall as theThe $10 million project, in addition to relocation of Cromwell offices, includes residential and retail/restaurant components. It is part of the broaderplanned development on the east side of Interstate 30 and would add to a couple of microbreweries, distillery and recent purchase of other former warehouse property for another potential residential project.The redevelopment of long decrepit property near Heifer and the Clinton Library is one of the most hopeful in Little Rock in a long while. It reverses sprawl, brings still more residents downtown and otherwise contributes to denser development in a pattern that has proved both aesthetically and economically successful around the world. The East Village area covers territory south to Ninth Street and to the airport on the east, with I-30 the western boundary.The artists' renderings above give you a feel of what's planned. The top photo looks north from Sixth Street toward the Heifer International headquarters, with the Sterling building at right.In the Paint Factory itself:andare working with Cromwell on the project.