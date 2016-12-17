Fact-checking Trump on the fly

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park
New series offers six months of outdoors skills
The national Democratic Party must move back to the center of the political spectrum -…
It turns out that Putin should have supported Hillary, not Trump.
Ho ho.
RC...you have a reading disability?
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings