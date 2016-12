Fact-checking Trump on the fly

click to enlarge

Again, it presumes that facts matter, but t he Washington Post has developed a tool to add fact-checking tooften inaccurate (dishonest) Tweets.By way of example, the Post notes Trump's inaccurate Tweet Friday that said the "head of the DNC" had "illegally" given Hillary Clinton debate answers. Wrong in so many ways. Nothing illegal happened. Information wasn't supplied by the head of the DNC (this was during a primary debate, not a debate with him) and so on.A Google Chrome extension the Post has developed allows it to point out errors and provide needed context. Again, this is only for the fact-based universe.