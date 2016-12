Saturday night live

click to enlarge

Got anything? I got some peppermint ice cream today so my Christmas feast shopping list is complete.I do do wish someone imported Mont d'Or cheese here, a celebratory element of French Noel feasting. But I found something close, Epoisse, to go with the Stilton.Can't wait for kids to come home. Pictured is one of our traditional ornaments, a sentimental favorite always hung prominently, cheesy though it might be. Surely your family has some sentimental favorites to talk about. The elementary school ones are getting ragged from years of love.News update: LRPD says a three-year-old seriously wounded in shooting in Penny's parking lot on Shackleford.