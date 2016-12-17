Saturday night live

click to enlarge

Got anything? I got some peppermint ice cream today so my Christmas feast shopping list is complete.I do do wish someone imported Mont d'Or cheese here, a celebratory element of French Noel feasting. But I found something close, Epoisse, to go with the Stilton.Can't wait for kids to come home. Pictured is one of our traditional ornaments, a sentimental favorite always hung prominently, cheesy though it might be. Surely your family has some.