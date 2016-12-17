The art of the deal: Trump and Sinclair broadcasting

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park
New series offers six months of outdoors skills
Kushner said the agreement with Sinclair, which owns television stations across the country in many swing states and often packages news for their affiliates to run, gave them more access to Trump and the campaign, according to six people who heard his remarks.Over the years, Sinclair has drawn attention for the conservative political preferences of its owners, sometimes evident in the group's news operation.
In exchange, Sinclair would broadcast their Trump interviews across the country without commentary, Kushner said. Kushner highlighted that Sinclair, in states like Ohio, reaches a much wider audience — around 250,000 listeners — than networks like CNN, which reach somewhere around 30,000.
“It’s math,” Kushner said according to multiple attendees.
Scott Livingston, vice president of news at Sinclair, said the offer for extended interviews with local anchors was made to both candidates. Trump did a handful of interviews, while Sen. Tim Kaine did a few as well, though Hillary Clinton did not.
Sinclair, a Maryland-based company, has been labeled in some reports as a conservative-leaning local news network. Local stations in the past have been directed to air “must run” stories produced by Sinclair’s Washington bureau that were generally critical of Obama administration and offered perspectives primarily from conservative think tanks, The Washington Post reported in 2014.A web search shows KATV picked up interviews with Trump by Sharyl Attkison. who left CBS complaining of liberal bias and who has gotten a reputation for a conservative leaning outlook in her work, particularly for criticism of the Obama administration. One example of KATV's use of the Trump-Sinclair cooperation was an October interview with Trump for Attkisson's "Full Measure" program carried on Sinclair outlets.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Trump asked if we were talking about the same cyberattack where it was revealed that…
The national Democratic Party must move back to the center of the political spectrum -…
It turns out that Putin should have supported Hillary, not Trump.
Ho ho.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings