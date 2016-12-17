Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Weird weather watch

Posted By on Sat, Dec 17, 2016 at 6:56 AM

It was 40 degrees at 6 p.m. Friday in Little Rock. Overnight the temperature rose to 65. Cold air coming tonight. Clashes of these sorts of conditions can sometimes be dangerous.

Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Fact-checking Trump on the fly

    The Washington Post has developed a tool to add fact-checking to Donald Trump's often inaccurate (dishonest) Tweets.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 17, 2016

  • UPDATE: State to take over operation of seven youth lockups

    As many had expected, the Legislative Council did not give a favorable review today to a $160 million, seven-year contract for an Indiana firm to take over operation of seven juvenile offender lockup facilities now run by local agencies.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 16, 2016

  • Tough talk from Obama on Russia, election

    President Obama had his final press conference of 2016 today — Donald Trump, by contrast, hasn't had one in 140 days — it was some pretty tough talk about Russian election hacking and other topics.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 16, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

  • How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

    Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

  • No fear

    Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

Visit Arkansas

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

Outdoor Women Learning Skills program offered at Lake Dardanelle State Park

New series offers six months of outdoors skills

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation