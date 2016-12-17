Find out more →

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Weird weather watch

Posted By on Sat, Dec 17, 2016 at 6:56 AM

It was 40 degrees at 6 p.m. Friday in Little Rock. Overnight the temperature rose to 65. Cold air coming tonight. Clashes of these sorts of conditions can sometimes be dangerous.

Comments

  • Saturday night live

    An open line with thoughts of the coming Yule celebration.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 17, 2016

  • The art of the deal: Trump and Sinclair broadcasting

    Politico reported yesterday that Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had told business executives that the Trump campaign cut a deal with the Sinclair Broadcast Group to get better media coverage from the owner of a chain of TV stations, including KATV in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 17, 2016

  • Fact-checking Trump on the fly

    The Washington Post has developed a tool to add fact-checking to Donald Trump's often inaccurate (dishonest) Tweets.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 17, 2016
  • Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

  • UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list

    Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

  • No fear

    Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

  • Mass delusions

    Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

Most Recent Comments

  Re: Weird weather watch

    75 at our house in NLR on Saturday afternoon, currently 23 degrees at 7:28 am…

    Posted by MysteryShopper
    on December 18, 2016

  • Re: Saturday night live

    • This is going to be a major situation: "Police: Boy killed in Little Rock shot…

    • Posted by radical centrist
    • on December 18, 2016

  • Re: Saturday night live

    • WaPo: In the Chappaqua woods, a search for Hillary Clinton - https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/in……

    • Posted by radical centrist
    • on December 18, 2016

