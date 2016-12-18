Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Sunday, December 18, 2016

Capitol View: Rapert and I

Posted By on Sun, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:08 AM

Oops, too late for advance warning of the 8:30 a.m. showing of Capitol View, KARK's Sunday political show. But they'll eventually have the installment posted here.

The program this week includes Sen. Jason Rapert and I talking about Ten Commandments, renaming the Clinton National Airport and Donald Trump's appointment of a supporter of gay Boy Scouts to be his secretary of state. Suffice it to say we had some disagreements.

I wished him a happy holiday.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key is also interviewed about the state's planned demolition of the Little Rock School District (though I doubt the interview is pitched in the manner I've chosen).

Comments (2)

