Sunday, December 18, 2016

Child's shooting death called result of road rage

Posted By on Sun, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge SHOOTING SCENE: Car in which child was shot. - KARK/FOX 16
  • KARK/FOX 16
  • SHOOTING SCENE: Car in which child was shot.
Little Rock police say they believe the shooting death of a 3-year-old child Saturday night was a result of a "road rage" episode

The child's grandmother drove her car to a parking lot at Shackleford Crossing Saturday evening after a shot was fired into the car and struck the child in a back seat. Police issued this statement:

Tonight's homicide was a road rage incident that occurred in SW Little Rock. The grandmother was driving the car and was taking her grandson shopping when the incident occurred. We believe she and the victim were completely innocent and they have no relationship with the suspect.

We are looking for an older black Chevrolet Impala being driven by a tall B/M. We need the publics help in locating the car and suspect. We must end senseless violence in our city. If you have information please contact Major Crimes at 371-4660. If the vehicle is located call 911.
It was the second fatal shooting of a young car passenger in less than a month. A two-year-old was killed by shots the struck a car near South Harrison Street on Nov. 22.

According to the report on last night's shooting, Kim King-Macon, 47, told police her car was stopped at Mabelvale Cutoff and Warren Drive when a car pulled up behind her and its horn honked.  She honked her horn. She said a man got out of the car behind her and fired one shot. She said she drove on to the shopping center and noticed the child had been shot when she got out of the car.

Arkansas Stop the Violence has scheduled a news conference to urge the shooter or people with information to come forward.

