The woo, pig stadium open line

Most Shared Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

Winners, losers The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

No fear Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

Mass delusions Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

Most Viewed Child's shooting death called result of road rage UPDATE Little Rock police say they believe the shooting death of a 3-year-old child Saturday night was a result of a "road rage" episode

Capitol View: Rapert and I Sen. Jason Rapert and I discuss Ten Commandments and more in the Happy Holiday edition of Capitol View, KARK's Sunday political show