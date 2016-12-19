Arkansas consultant Clint Reed joins Rubio as chief of staff

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas
Nearly 60 communities will take part in this year’s Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights
A winner in name only. When this indirect election system started in 1789, the person…
RC - I was thinking the same. These lucky sperm-kids , living in a state…
I just hope he's not the LAST US PRESIDENT-EVER.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings