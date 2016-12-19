Arkansas consultant Clint Reed joins Rubio as chief of staff

click to enlarge WITH RUBIO: Clint Reed

the Little Rock political consulting firm, announced today that partnerwould be going to work as chief of staff foro of Florida. Reed was campaign manager for Rubio's presidential run.From a release:“Clint is one of the most talented political operatives in America,” said Terry Benham, IMG's Managing Partner. “Being tapped as the Chief of Staff to one of the most influential Members of Congress is a testament to his talent and I’m certain he will be a solid asset to Sen. Rubio. We are obviously disappointed to see Clint leave the firm but we are happy for his success and wish him the very best.”Reed had been a partner at the firm since 2009. He'd worked previously as a regional political director for the Republican National Committee and as state GOP executive director.