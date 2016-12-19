Arkansas electors gather this morning to vote for Donald Trump

ELECTORAL POLITICS: Now-Justice Rhonda Wood joined Secretary of State Mark Martin for the 2012 vote of Arkansas presidential electors.

In each year in which a President and Vice President of the United States are chosen, each political party or group in the state shall choose by its state convention electors of President and Vice President of the United States. The state convention of the party or group shall also choose electors at large if any are to be appointed for the state. The state convention of the party or group, by its chair and secretary, shall certify to the Secretary of State the total list of electors together with electors at large so chosen.



The electors shall meet at the office of the Secretary of State, in a room to be designated by him or her in the State Capitol Building, at the time appointed by the laws of the United States at the hour of 10:00 a.m. of that day, and give their votes for President and for Vice President of the United States.



In case any person duly elected an elector of President and Vice President of the United States shall fail to attend at the Capitol on the day on which his or her vote is required to be given, it shall be the duty of the electors of President and Vice President attending at the time and place to appoint persons to fill the vacancies.





Speaking of the presidential election:will gather this morning in the Old Supreme Court chamber at the Capitol to case their ballots for Donald Trump for president in a process overseen by the secretary of state.The General Assembly schedule shows the event at 9 a.m., but state law indicates the vote is at 10. A summary from the secretary of state's office:The process entails an oath, appointment of officers and the signing of six certificates of election for both president and vice president. One is sent by registered mail to the President of the Senate; two to the archivist of the U.S.; two to the state's secretary of state, and one to the chief judge of the federal district court in Little Rock. The votes that go to the Senate are collected and not opened until a joint session of Congress for the purpose, ordinarily on Jan. 6.Arkansas's six electors, pledged to vote for Trump, are: Jonathan Barnett, Joelle Fulmer, Keith Gibson, Tommy Land, John Nabholz and Sharon Wright.In 2012, it was arranged forthen preparing to run for Arkansas Supreme Court, to handle the oath administration. Judges nominally run in non-partisan elections, but Wood had long identified as a Republican and used Mike Huckabee as a campaign surrogate. She won her seat with the help of major nursing home money and continued grassroots Republican politicking. In 2012, the electors from Arkansas cast their ballots for Mitt Romney. They'll have a winner this year.