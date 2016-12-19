Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 19, 2016

Arkansas in bottom 10 in ranking of states best for business

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:05 AM

CNBC
  • CNBC
CNBC produces annually a ranking of the states deemed best for business and Arkansas clocked in this year at 41.

The usual suspects are touting this poor result, perhaps thinking it somehow is an endorsement of the perennial Republican suggestion that only a high income tax rate holds Arkansas back from the top tier of states. But wait .....

The CNBC ranking is  based on many numerical measures in multiple categories. Check it out. For cost of business, which includes income and property and sales taxes, but also wages, utility costs, rental costs and more, we actually rank 9th in the country. Poor but friendly, that's us.

But check some other categories, such as quality of life (this includes health, crime and inclusiveness, meaning, for example, anti-discrimination protection). No. 50.  Technology and innovation. No. 47.  Not so hot. Some of those things, of course, have costs to government, not much in vogue these days. The cost of living here is lower than any state but Mississippi and Kentucky, which  translates to a positive for business in some ways but suggests negatives in others.

screen_shot_2016-12-19_at_7.55.31_am.png

Here's the guide to the factors in each category. Utah finished first, by the way, then Texas, Colorado and Minnesota.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Arkansas electors gather this morning to vote for Donald Trump

    Speaking of the presidential election: Republican Party presidential electors will gather this morning  in the Old Supreme Court chamber at the Capitol to case their ballots for Donald Trump for president in a process overseen by the secretary of state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 19, 2016

  • GOP voter ID laws 'work,' but they're not about fraud

    Little evidence exists of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but there is evidence that voter ID laws did discourage some from voting, and that potentially was a big deal in states where the margin was close.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 19, 2016

  • The woo, pig stadium open line

    The open line includes a link to video of demolition of the old Broyles Athletic Complex to make way for a $200 million stadium improvement project.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 18, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

  • No fear

    Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

  • Mass delusions

    Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

  • Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

    Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Visit Arkansas

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas

Nearly 60 communities will take part in this year’s Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation