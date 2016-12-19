Arkansas in bottom 10 in ranking of states best for business

Most Shared Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

Winners, losers The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

No fear Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

Mass delusions Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

Pipeline protesters plead not guilty Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Most Viewed The woo, pig stadium open line The open line includes a link to video of demolition of the old Broyles Athletic Complex to make way for a $200 million stadium improvement project.

Arkansas electors gather this morning to vote for Donald Trump Speaking of the presidential election: Republican Party presidential electors will gather this morning in the Old Supreme Court chamber at the Capitol to case their ballots for Donald Trump for president in a process overseen by the secretary of state.

Child's shooting death called result of road rage UPDATE Little Rock police say they believe the shooting death of a 3-year-old child Saturday night was a result of a "road rage" episode

Arkansas in bottom 10 in ranking of states best for business Arkansas ranks 41st among the states as a good place to do business, according to CNBC, and, no, it doesn't have a thing to do with our income tax rate.