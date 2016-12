Bill Clinton tags Comey, 'angry white men' in Hillary's loss

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

While shopping on Dec. 10 at a bookstore in Pleasantville, New York, Clinton told local newspaper the Record-Review that Trump “doesn’t know much.”



"One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him," Clinton said, as quoted by Politico.

On the question of whether he believed emails stolen by Russian-backed hackers and then leaked to websites like Wikileaks damaged his wife’s candidacy, Clinton was quoted as saying: “You would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.”

