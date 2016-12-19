Find out more →

Monday, December 19, 2016

Brad Bolding, fired in NLR in 2015, to take over at Parkview High in LRSD

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:06 PM

The state-run Little Rock School District has been searching for a new football coach at Parkview High School, where a replacement was needed for William Hardiman, facing a charge of sexually assaulting a Parkview student.

KTHV has just reported on Twitter that the new Parkview coach will be Brad Bolding. He was fired by the North Little School District in April 2015 for failure to comply with procurement rules in equipment purchases and amid allegations over recruiting of a player. He lost a lawsuit over the firing, but put his troubles down to a vendetta against him by an athletic department official. He'll appear in an interview at 6 p.m. tonight on KTHV.

I sent a question to Michael Poore, running the district under the control of Education Commissioner Johnny Key, about the hire and whether it signaled the district had adopted  Bolding's view of events in North Little Rock.

Bolding wrote on Facebook:

I am extremely excited to announce that I've accepted the Head Football Coaching Position at Little Rock Parkview. First of all, I want to thank Dr. Poole [sic] and the rest of the Little Rock School District for giving me this opportunity. Knowing that the Little Rock School District is going through a lot of changes, I am privileged to be a part of rebuilding a strong foundation for their football program. With my leadership skills, our team will bring Little Rock football back to its glory days...to not only help produce future Razorbacks but also to bring back school pride and excitement. Patriot Players, this is going to be one of the most mentally and physically challenging endeavors you've ever embarked on but I can guarantee you the following: you will be closer to your teammates than you ever have before, your sense of brotherhood will be taken to a new level, and you will graduate from this program a better man.

Again, thank you for your prayers and support over the last two years. I would appreciate your continued prayers not only for me, but for my players and coaches at Parkview High.
Bolding, who took North Little Rock to the state semi-finals in 2014, has been a TV high school sports commentator this football season.

