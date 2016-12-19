Brad Bolding, fired in NLR in 2015, to take over at Parkview High in LRSD

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas
Nearly 60 communities will take part in this year’s Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights
I am extremely excited to announce that I've accepted the Head Football Coaching Position at Little Rock Parkview. First of all, I want to thank Dr. Poole [sic] and the rest of the Little Rock School District for giving me this opportunity. Knowing that the Little Rock School District is going through a lot of changes, I am privileged to be a part of rebuilding a strong foundation for their football program. With my leadership skills, our team will bring Little Rock football back to its glory days...to not only help produce future Razorbacks but also to bring back school pride and excitement. Patriot Players, this is going to be one of the most mentally and physically challenging endeavors you've ever embarked on but I can guarantee you the following: you will be closer to your teammates than you ever have before, your sense of brotherhood will be taken to a new level, and you will graduate from this program a better man.Bolding, who took North Little Rock to the state semi-finals in 2014, has been a TV high school sports commentator this football season.
Again, thank you for your prayers and support over the last two years. I would appreciate your continued prayers not only for me, but for my players and coaches at Parkview High.
Look like they are pandering to a very specific stereotype.
MAGA-
This IS how we do it!
No OTHER way we do it!
Gov. Halfterm hilariously quotes lyrics of new Drumpf pal K. West in attempted slam against…
