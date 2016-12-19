Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, December 19, 2016

Cotton, Westerman, Boozman: Suffer children

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:43 PM

Take care of undocumented immigrant children who don't have adult caretakers? Arkansas wants none of it, at least not Arkansans named Tom Cotton, John Boozman and Bruce Westerman, all Republicans in Congress.

A statement from these putative Christians:

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senators Tom Cotton, John Boozman, and Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) issued the following statement in response to the Department of Health and Human Service's notification that it could use the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal, Arkansas, as a site to house unaccompanied minors in the United States illegally:

"The Department of Health and Human Services should not use the Ouachita facility to shelter unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors. This is irresponsible and against the wishes of Arkansans who were not consulted about this decision. HHS is unable to provide basic information about who may reside at this facility, where these immigrants come from, or how long this shelter will last, and the potential risk to public safety is enormous. That is why we are calling on HHS to immediately halt any plans to use this facility as an immigration shelter. There are safer options for this facility that would be better for the community and Arkansas."

As Arkansas Matters reports, some local people aren't happy about housing immigrant children.

The article said another site was being considered in California. The Arkansas Republicans didn't say so, but I presume they'd be happy with that location. The Job Corps program was closed because of poor participation and performance. The vacant facility is envisioned as a temporary shelter. From Arkansas Matters, KARK/Fox 16:

A spokesperson said when these unaccompanied children are apprehended at U.S. borders, they are transferred to similar shelters within 72 hours. Children spend, on average, 35 days there under supervision at all times until they are released to an appropriate sponsor, who is typically a relative.

...

According to the spokesperson, these children do not attend school or integrate into the local community. He said the impact of these shelters on the local community is minimal.
Got it. The children will essentially be in a temporary internment camp. Perhaps that's the kind of branding necessary to make the idea more palatable to Cotton, Boozman and Westerman.

Perhaps they should review the HHS Q&A about these shelters, most of which house fewer than 50 children. Most come from Central American countries that have vaccination programs. HHS makes sure they have the needed shots (something that Arkansas itself isn't so careful about.)

Are the children a safety threat?

Many of these children are fleeing violent situations in their home country and choose to leave rather than join a gang. They endure a long and dangerous journey to reach the border. When they are placed in a standard shelter, they are, as a rule, relieved to be in a safe and caring environment where they can wait for a sponsor to arrive to take custody.

Children served by the Office of Refugee Resettlement program do not integrate into the local community. They are not permitted to visit the local town or area attractions unless supervised by approved staff. Each staff member is required to maintain visibility on children at all times and know the exact location of each child.
Can you think of a better time than Christmas for the Republican members of Congress to tell oppressed children to stick it where the sun don't shine?

Yes, there's a war on Christmas — the Christmas spirit.


