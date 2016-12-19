Gov. Hutchinson names Philip Taldo to Arkansas Highway Commission

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas
Nearly 60 communities will take part in this year’s Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights
Gingrich while married, had affair w/ aide- A$A! stood by as Timmy, his married brother…
"We did not know. We did not know!" "As far as I can make out,…
Here's the POTUS you've elected. As if any of this comes as a surprise. Everything…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings