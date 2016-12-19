Gov. Hutchinson names Philip Taldo to Arkansas Highway Commission

click to enlarge PHILIP TALDO

used a meeting of the Springdale Rotary Club to announce his latest appointment to the Arkansas Highway Commission —of Springdale.Taldo went to high school with Hutchinson in Springdale. He's the co-owner of Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Co. and president of One Springdale, a development company. Hutchinson had appointed him previously to the Economic Development Commission.He succeeds Frank Scott, who on Jan. 14 completes a term by appointment by Gov. Mike Beebe. Taldo will have a full 10-year term on the powerful five-member commission.