Monday, December 19, 2016

Gov. Hutchinson names Philip Taldo to Arkansas Highway Commission

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge PHILIP TALDO
  • PHILIP TALDO
Gov. Asa Hutchinson used a meeting of the Springdale Rotary Club to announce his latest appointment to the Arkansas Highway Commission — Philip Taldo of Springdale.

Taldo went to high school with Hutchinson in Springdale. He's the co-owner of Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Co. and president of One Springdale, a development company. Hutchinson had appointed him previously to the Economic Development Commission.

He succeeds Frank Scott, who on Jan. 14 completes a term by appointment by Gov. Mike Beebe. Taldo will have a full 10-year term on the powerful five-member commission.

