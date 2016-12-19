Find out more →

Monday, December 19, 2016

Governor fills three open judgeships

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 6:22 PM

RETIRING: Don Glover, who made history as election as a black judge in the Delta.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced appointments to three judgeships in the state. All will serve for two years until election of a successor.

* Deputy Attorney General Meredith Switzer Rebsamen of Hot Springs was appointed district judge of the first division of Garland County District Court, a seat that had been held by her father David Switzer, who died Saturday. He had earlier informed Hutchinson of his plans to retire.

* Spencer Singleton of El Dorado to the circuit judgeship in El Dorado that had been held by Judge Michael Landers. Landers and hoped to continue to serve, but lost a lawsuit challenging the state law that causes judges to lose retirement benefits if they stay in office for a term that begins after they turn 70. Singleton is a law clerk for federal Appellate Judge Bobby Shepherd.

* Public Defender Steven Porch of Monticello to succeed Judge Don Glover as circuit judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit.  Glover, 73,  is also retiring. He's a part of Arkansas legal history as one of a handful of black circuit judges elected after the state adopted a system of subdistricts with black majority voting populations to bring diversity to the state bench. He'd earlier lost narrowly a race in a regular district on the strength of absentee ballots. That subdistrict plan — and Glover's election — prompted an unsuccessful challenge of the system in federal court, written about in the New York Times  20 years ago.

The appointed judges cannot run for the offices at the end of their terms.






